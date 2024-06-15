0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 10:32

Report: “Israel” Launched Clandestine Influence Campaign to Target US Lawmakers over Gaza War

Story Code : 1141902
The covert campaign was commissioned by the “Israeli” entity’s so-called Ministry of “Diaspora Affairs”, four “Israeli” officials told the NY Times.

According to the officials and the documents, the “Israeli” ministry allocated about $2 million to the operation and hired Stoic, a political marketing firm in “Tel Aviv”, to carry it out.

The US newspaper added that the campaign began in October and remains active on the platform X and that, at its peak, the campaign used hundreds of fake accounts, posing as real Americans, on  X, Facebook and Instagram to post pro-“Israel” comments.

The accounts targeted especially Black and Democrat lawmakers such as Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader from New York, and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, urging them through posts to continue funding the apartheid entity’s military, according to NYTimes.

ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, was used to generate many of the posts. The campaign also created three fake English-language news sites featuring pro-“Israel” articles.

The New York Times's report was verified by four current and former Ministry of “Diaspora Affairs” members and by documents about the campaign. FakeReporter, an “Israeli” misinformation watchdog, identified the effort in March.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, and OpenAI, which makes ChatGPT, said they had also found and disrupted the operation.
