0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 10:33

Thousands of German Scholars: Education Minister must Resign over Palestine Sanctions

Story Code : 1141903
Thousands of German Scholars: Education Minister must Resign over Palestine Sanctions
“Academics in Germany are experiencing an unprecedented attack on their fundamental rights, on the 75th anniversary of the Basic Law,” the scholars said in a statement on Friday.

They underlined that recent actions carried out by Germany’s education ministry have rendered Bettina Stark-Watzinger’s position as minister untenable.

“The withdrawal of funding ad persona on the basis of political statements made by researchers is contrary to the Basic Law: teaching and research are free. The internal order to examine such political sanctions is a sign of constitutional ignorance and political abuse of power,” the scholars said.

They further added: “It illustrates an increasing rift between decision-makers in the Federal Ministry of Education and Research and those who support the academic system through their research and teaching. Through its intimidating effect alone, the Minister’s actions risk permanently damaging the hard-won right of academic freedom against political and state interference.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024