0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 10:34

Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission

Story Code : 1141905
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
The mission made the announcement on Friday in reaction to claims that Iran is providing financial and intelligence support to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement to target ships in the Red Sea. Iran is also accused of arming Yemen despite UN sanctions blocking weapons transfers.

It said the US thinks that it can isolate and defeat the Yemeni resistance movement through its military power and political dominance over the United Nations Security Council.

The US believes that Iran will either be afraid and cut off its relationship with Ansarullah or will violate the Security Council's resolutions, it added, Press TV reported.

However, the mission emphasized, Iran "knows how to defeat the US strategy in such a way that Yemen's Ansarullah (movement) is strengthened while the Islamic Republic is not recognized as a violator of UN Security Council resolutions."

The US and its allies have been bombing Yemen in recent months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal air raids came in response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024