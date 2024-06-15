Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission

Islam Times - The Iranian mission to the UN said Tehran knows how to defeat the US’ strategy for isolating and defeating the resistance forces in Yemen.

The mission made the announcement on Friday in reaction to claims that Iran is providing financial and intelligence support to Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement to target ships in the Red Sea. Iran is also accused of arming Yemen despite UN sanctions blocking weapons transfers.It said the US thinks that it can isolate and defeat the Yemeni resistance movement through its military power and political dominance over the United Nations Security Council.The US believes that Iran will either be afraid and cut off its relationship with Ansarullah or will violate the Security Council's resolutions, it added, Press TV reported.However, the mission emphasized, Iran "knows how to defeat the US strategy in such a way that Yemen's Ansarullah (movement) is strengthened while the Islamic Republic is not recognized as a violator of UN Security Council resolutions."The US and its allies have been bombing Yemen in recent months in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.The illegal air raids came in response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.