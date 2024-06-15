0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 23:42

US To Remove Aid Pier from Gaza Coast again

Story Code : 1142021
The US announcement raised further questions about the viability of the sea route.

The military would move the pier late Friday and into Saturday to prevent it from breaking apart as it did late last month in bad weather, the two officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military planning.

The officials expect the pier will be back in place and operating again by next week.

The $230 million project has been beset by security, logistical and other problems since aid first rolled ashore May 17.

“Our security colleagues are still working to ensure that secure conditions for humanitarian work can be re-established,” said deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq.

UN officials also said they were reassessing the use of the pier, confirming that “Israeli” military activity nearby had jeopardized the perceived neutrality of the aid route.
