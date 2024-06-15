Iran Confirms Release of National Jailed in Sweden

Islam Times - The spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Iran confirmed on Saturday that former Iranian official Hamid Nouri has been released from prison in Sweden.

In a statement on Saturday, Nasser Kanaani said the liberation of Nouri, who had been imprisoned by Sweden under a plot masterminded by the Zionist regime and carried out by the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO), has manifested Iran’s “diplomacy of might” in the fulfillment of its national interests and supporting the rights of Iranian citizens.The Iranian national, who had been held in Sweden under an illegal verdict by an illegitimate Swedish court, has been released after unwavering political, judicial, and consular efforts by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Judiciary and other organizations, he said.Kanaani also paid tribute to late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian for their endeavors in this regard.He noted that Hamid Nouri has returned home after 1,680 days of imprisonment, which he said was indescribable and in violation of the principle of human rights.The spokesman also thanked the Sultanate of Oman for facilitating the release of Nouri, giving an assurance that the Foreign Ministry will keep up efforts to ensure the release of other Iranian citizens jailed abroad.Former Iranian official Hamid Nouri was arrested immediately upon his arrival at the Stockholm Airport in 2019. Swedish authorities alleged that he was involved in the execution and torture of the MKO members in 1988. He vehemently rejects the allegations.In July 2022, a Swedish court sentenced Nouri to life imprisonment. The court, which was described by Iranian officials as illegal, convicted Nouri of so-called war crimes and crimes against humanity, based on allegations leveled by the MKO terrorist cult.