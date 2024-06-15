0
Saturday 15 June 2024 - 23:52

Cuba Rejects US Naval Presence in Its Territory

Story Code : 1142026
Cuba Rejects US Naval Presence in Its Territory
Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Fernandez de Cossio Dominguez told local media that, although his country was informed of the presence of the US ship in accordance with procedures established some years ago between Havana and Washington, Cuba does not approve the naval presence in its territory without invitation, Xinhua reported.

"We do not like the presence in our territory of this nature," he said, stressing that visits by foreign naval ships to a country are usually the result of an invitation and "this is not the case."

The Southern Command of the United States said the USS Helena, a nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, pulled into the waters near the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base on Thursday, a day after four Russian naval vessels arrived at the port of Havana for a visit that will last until Monday.

The Cuban vice foreign minister also recalled the "illegal and unacceptable" nature of the US occupation of a part of Cuban territory in the province of Guantanamo "against the will of the Cuban people."

"It is an illegitimate military occupation and that is what makes the difference," he denounced.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Trump Calls Biden a Supporter of Terrorism
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
Israeli Army Announces Eight Soldiers Killed in Rafah Blast
16 June 2024
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
2 Sinking Ships Our Gift to Palestinian Resistance: Saree
16 June 2024
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
Poll: One in Three People are Boycotting Brands over ‘Israel’s” War on Gaza
15 June 2024
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
UN Orgs Warn of Escalating Health Crisis in Occupied West Bank, Gaza: Disaster Everywhere
15 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
Ayatollah Khamenei’s Hajj Message: Gaza Tragedies Leave No Room for Tolerance
15 June 2024
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
Iran Frustrating US’ Plots for Yemen: UN Mission
15 June 2024
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
Former “Israeli” Commander: We Lost Galilee, You Just want to Cry
15 June 2024
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
Ex-Israeli Cmdr. Says Galilee Lost to Hezbollah
15 June 2024
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
US Admits to Failure in Stopping Yemeni Attacks
15 June 2024
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Zelensky: US to Provide Fighter Jets to Ukraine
15 June 2024
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
Iran To “Israel”: Hell with No Return If Lebanon Invaded
14 June 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hajj Rituals Cause of Trepidation for Enemies
14 June 2024