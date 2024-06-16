0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 09:22

Wildfire North of Los Angeles Spreads As Authorities Issue Evacuation Orders

Story Code : 1142070
Wildfire North of Los Angeles Spreads As Authorities Issue Evacuation Orders
The blaze that is being called the Post Fire burned more than 14.5 square kilometers near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, which is about 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The flames broke out at around 1:45 p.m., authorities said, AP reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the evacuations, whether there were injuries reported and the latest size of the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing.
