Iran’s BRICS Membership Marks New Age in Regional Relations: Russian Politician

Islam Times - Iran’s membership in BRICS and its cooperation agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union have opened a new chapter in the promotion of Tehran’s relations with regional countries, a senior member of Russia’s State Duma said.

In a meeting with teh acting president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, held in Tehran on Saturday, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky paid tribute to late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.Appreciating the proactive policy of Iran in finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia and also in implementing the North-South Corridor and the Rasht-Astara railroad projects, Slutsky said, "Iran's membership in BRICS and the cooperation agreement with Eurasia signify a new era in the development of Iran's relations with the countries of the region."For his part, Mokhber said the relations between Tehran and Moscow are based on the long-term and stable interests of the two countries.He also emphasized the necessity of implementation of the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, the president’s official website reported.Considering the necessity of completing the North-South Corridor, Mokhber pointed to the progress in the implementation of the project and added, "Considering the importance of this big project, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to make agreements for the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railroad".