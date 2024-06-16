0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 09:24

Iran’s BRICS Membership Marks New Age in Regional Relations: Russian Politician

Story Code : 1142071
Iran’s BRICS Membership Marks New Age in Regional Relations: Russian Politician
In a meeting with teh acting president of Iran, Mohammad Mokhber, held in Tehran on Saturday, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky paid tribute to late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, who passed away in a helicopter crash on May 19.

Appreciating the proactive policy of Iran in finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia and also in implementing the North-South Corridor and the Rasht-Astara railroad projects, Slutsky said, "Iran's membership in BRICS and the cooperation agreement with Eurasia signify a new era in the development of Iran's relations with the countries of the region."

For his part, Mokhber said the relations between Tehran and Moscow are based on the long-term and stable interests of the two countries.

He also emphasized the necessity of implementation of the comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries, the president’s official website reported.

Considering the necessity of completing the North-South Corridor, Mokhber pointed to the progress in the implementation of the project and added, "Considering the importance of this big project, the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to make agreements for the implementation of the Rasht-Astara railroad".
Comment


Featured Stories
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024
Multiple Injuries Reported As Israeli Forces Bomb Gaza Strip
Multiple Injuries Reported As Israeli Forces Bomb Gaza Strip
16 June 2024
Six Detainees with Daesh Ties Take Hostages in Russian Detention Center
Six Detainees with Daesh Ties Take Hostages in Russian Detention Center
16 June 2024