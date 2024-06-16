0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 09:30

Six Detainees with Daesh Ties Take Hostages in Russian Detention Center

The detainees, including some already convicted of terrorism, broke the bars of their cell window and entered a guard room, where they took at least two prison officers hostage, the Baza Telegram channel reported.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing an anonymous law enforcement source that some prisoners are accused of terrorism, including affiliation with the Daesh terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a Moscow concert hall in March.

Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service stated that two employees of the pre-trial detention center in Rostov were taken hostage.

"The institution operates as usual, the situation is under control," the service announced on the Telegram messaging app.

It also mentioned that law enforcement agencies were present at the scene.

Images from the site showed roads around the detention center being closed off.

The Interfax news agency reported that the prisoners demanded a car and free passage.

Russia has experienced multiple attacks claimed by the terrorist group.

On March 22, gunmen killed at least 144 people at a concert hall near Moscow in the deadliest attack on Russian soil in two decades.

Over 20 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, which was claimed by Daesh, including four suspected attackers from Tajikistan.
