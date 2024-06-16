0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 09:31

2 Killed after World War II-Era Plane Crashes near California Airport: Officials

The private Lockheed L12 aircraft was off the runway approximately 200 yards away in a grass field, when firefighters arrived around 12:35 p.m., Bryan Turner, the battalion chief with Chino Valley Fire District, told ABC News.

The identities of the deceased passengers weren't immediately revealed.

Turner said it's too early to tell why the plane crashed, but there was fire involved.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash, both agencies said.
