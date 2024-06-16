30 Palestinians Killed in Past Day in Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Islam Times - 30 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli regime military's actions, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said.

The ministry reported that in the past day alone, "95 people suffered wounds" as a result of bombardments and shelling by Israeli forces across Gaza.To date, according to the health ministry’s statistics, "37,296 Palestinians have been killed and 85,197 more wounded" during the IDF attacks, TASS reported.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.