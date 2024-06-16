Kremlin: West’s Reaction to Putin’s Peace Initiative Unconstructive

Islam Times - The West has not reacted constructively to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals on the new security architecture and Ukraine’s crisis settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

"There is a lot of it, a huge amount - the official reaction, official statements. Not constructive at all," he told TASS, replying to a question as to whether there had been any official reaction to Putin’s proposals.Earlier, the Russian leader commented on the failure of the Euro-Atlantic security system and proposed to create a new security architecture that would take into account the interests of all countries on the continent.