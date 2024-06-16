Islam Times - Russian president Vladimir Putin congratulated the Muslims of Russia on Eid al-Adha holiday.

“Eid al-Adha marks the end of the Muslim pilgrimage to the ancient religious holy places. It serves to unite people and promote the ideals of mercy, justice and mutual understanding in society, and highlights the profound and enduring spiritual values of Islam," Putin wrote."It is gratifying that the life of the Muslim Ummah in our country is enriched with good deeds and undertakings, and new initiatives in the area of culture, education, and enlightenment. Muslim organisations pay much attention to strengthening the institution of the family and advancing the patriotic education of the rising generations. They provide active assistance to participants and veterans of the special military operation, to their families and friends. Furthermore, they make a significant contribution to promoting unity of our people and fostering inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in Russia,” he added.Eid al-Adha, commonly translated as the Feast of Sacrifice and also known as Yawm an-Nahr, is the second of the two main Islamic holidays alongside Eid al-Fitr.