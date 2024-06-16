0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 21:57

Iran Condemns ‘Invalid’ E3 Statement on its Nuclear Program

Story Code : 1142174
Iran Condemns ‘Invalid’ E3 Statement on its Nuclear Program
The ministry made the reaction on Sunday a day after the three European countries issued their joint statement accusing Iran of escalating its nuclear program and taking steps in “hollowing out” the JCPOA, a term standing for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers in 2015.

“As it has been announced repeatedly, Iran's nuclear program has always been completely peaceful in nature, and nuclear weapons have no place in Iran's military and defense doctrine”, the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that the “bitter irony” is that the same countries, which have adopted a political and non-constructive approach and are responsible for the current situation of the JCPOA, accuse Iran of hollowing out the deal.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to continue its constructive interaction and technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency within the framework of its rights and obligations, and will implement and continue its peaceful nuclear plans in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.”

It is emphasized that Iran's peaceful nuclear activities are not a reaction, the ministry further said, adding that those activities will continue based on Iran’s national nuclear development program and within the framework of international rights and obligations.

Like their previous mistakes, the false speculations of Western countries in this regard will bear no results, it said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready for constructive interaction and dialogue, and believes that good faith, and refraining from failed political actions of the past, coupled with seriousness and adopting a practical approach, are necessary to address the issues raised by all parties”, the Foreign Ministry concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
18 June 2024
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
18 June 2024
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024