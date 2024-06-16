Hajj Pilgrimage Highlights Unifying, Empowering Nature of Islamic Rituals

Islam Times - The Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, involves a series of rituals performed over five days in Mecca and surrounding areas of Saudi Arabia. This year, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has addressed travelers beginning the Hajj pilgrimage, highlighting the unifying and empowering nature of the Islamic rituals.

This year's annual Hajj pilgrimage is taking place in the shadow of the grim and devastating war that has been raging in Gaza for the past 8 months. Over 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far lost their lives as a result of Israel's brutal killing campaign backed by Western states. Arab governments, except for Yemen and Lebanese Hezbollah, have largely remained impotent against the regime.Many Muslims visiting Mecca this year were planning to use the opportunity to call for action against Zionists. Saudi Arabia's officials, however, have warned that no "political slogans" would be tolerated. The decision has ignited a firestorm of criticism against Saudi rulers.