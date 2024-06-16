0
Hajj Pilgrimage Highlights Unifying, Empowering Nature of Islamic Rituals

The Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, involves a series of rituals performed over five days in Mecca and surrounding areas of Saudi Arabia.

This year’s annual Hajj pilgrimage is taking place in the shadow of the grim and devastating war that has been raging in Gaza for the past 8 months. Over 37,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have so far lost their lives as a result of Israel’s brutal killing campaign backed by Western states. Arab governments, except for Yemen and Lebanese Hezbollah, have largely remained impotent against the regime. 

Many Muslims visiting Mecca this year were planning to use the opportunity to call for action against Zionists. Saudi Arabia’s officials, however, have warned that no “political slogans” would be tolerated. The decision has ignited a firestorm of criticism against Saudi rulers.
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
