Sunday 16 June 2024 - 22:15

Israeli Forces Clash with Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report

Israeli Forces Clash with Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report
Israeli forces also assaulted some worshippers on their way to and from the holy site.

Despite these stringent security measures, more than 40,000 people performed Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque, the Jerusalem al-Quds Islamic Waqf stated.

In the early hours, Israeli forces entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of those present, disrupted the movement of worshippers, and barred many young men from entering, forcing them to pray outside the mosque gates.
