Israeli Forces Clash with Worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque: Report

Islam Times - Israeli forces have imposed strict entry restrictions on Al-Quds’ Al-Aqsa Mosque, conducting security checks within its courtyard and preventing thousands of worshippers from entering, according to the Wafa news agency.

Israeli forces also assaulted some worshippers on their way to and from the holy site.Despite these stringent security measures, more than 40,000 people performed Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosque, the Jerusalem al-Quds Islamic Waqf stated.In the early hours, Israeli forces entered the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked the IDs of those present, disrupted the movement of worshippers, and barred many young men from entering, forcing them to pray outside the mosque gates.