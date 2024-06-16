Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons over 2,600 Iranian Inmates

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal from Iran’s top judge to pardon or commute the prison terms of 2,654 convicts found guilty by various Iranian courts.

The pardon was granted on Sunday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to the Leader, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.