0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 22:29

Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons over 2,600 Iranian Inmates

Story Code : 1142181
Ayatollah Khamenei Pardons over 2,600 Iranian Inmates
The pardon was granted on Sunday on the occasion of two Muslim festivals, namely Eid al-Adha and Eid al-Ghadeer, which marks the appointment of the first Shiite Imam, Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS), by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as his successor.

Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei had sent a letter to the Leader, proposing a list of convicts deserving clemency.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed smuggling of narcotics, arms trafficking, kidnapping, acid attacks, rape, armed robbery, bribery, embezzlement, counterfeit money forgery, money laundering, disruption of economy, smuggling of alcoholic drinks, and organized smuggling of commodities.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
18 June 2024
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
18 June 2024
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024