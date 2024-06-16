0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 22:31

Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods

Tal as-Sultan, in western Rafah, still hosts hundreds of Palestinian families displaced by the war, according to Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud.

The Israeli military has aggressively attacked western areas of Rafah city, including the Saudi neighborhood and Tal as-Sultan, where hundreds of families are trapped.

The neighborhood has been especially hard hit in Israel’s latest wave of strikes, which destroyed many homes and public facilities.

The attacks have destroyed many homes and public facilities, pushing people into a state of panic.

In the central area of Gaza, mainly eastern Deir el-Balah City, artillery shelling targeted areas where the Israeli military claimed Palestinian resistance groups had “used infrastructure”, without providing further information.

Those attacks have pushed people into further internal displacement.

In the northern part of the Strip, people are not only struggling to deal with unpredictable falling bombs and attacks on their homes but also the spread of dehydration and hunger.

This is happening on the first day of Eid, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinian families, many of them in mourning.

At least 37,296 people have been killed and 85,197 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7.
