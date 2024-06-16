0
Sunday 16 June 2024 - 22:34

Hamburg Police Fire Shots at Axe-Wielding Person at Euro 2024 Fan Parade

Story Code : 1142184
Hamburg Police Fire Shots at Axe-Wielding Person at Euro 2024 Fan Parade
A major police operation is now underway and the attacker is currently receiving medical care for injuries, the post added, Reuters reported.

The incident occurred in the St Pauli district of the city as Poland and the Netherlands prepare to play against each other in Hamburg's Volksparkstadion at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT).

Fan marches are scheduled ahead of the games, and a parade for Dutch supporters was held at 12:30 p.m. (1030 GMT), around the time of the incident.

Germany is hosting the month-long tournament that began on Friday night.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
18 June 2024
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
18 June 2024
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024