Axios Reported that Despite Investing Billions of Dollars, America has been Unsuccessful in Halting Yemeni Attacks

Islam Times - According to Axios, citing a report from US intelligence, the United States and its allies have been unsuccessful in halting Yemeni forces' attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, despite substantial financial expenditures.

The American news outlet Axios, citing a US intelligence report, reported that the US Navy alone has spent one billion dollars to counter Ansarallah's missiles and drones in the region.According to the report, since Yemeni forces began their attacks in the Red Sea, Israeli ships bound for occupied Palestinian ports, along with American and British vessels, have been affected. These attacks have forced more than 65 countries to reconsider their shipping routes and have impacted 29 major shipping and energy companies.These vessels are confronted with a challenging decision: either risk traveling the shorter route through the Suez Canal, Red Sea, and Bab al-Mandeb Strait amidst threats from Yemeni forces, or opt for the longer route around the Cape of Good Hope in southern Africa via the Strait of Gibraltar.The US Defense Intelligence Agency report highlighted a 90% decrease in container shipping rates through the Red Sea since mid-February. It emphasized that alternative maritime routes around Africa, spanning nearly 11,000 nautical miles (around 20,000 kilometers), incur an additional one to two weeks of transit time and nearly $1 million in fuel costs per voyage.According to Axios, referencing an American researcher, despite US and British attacks on Yemeni forces and their positions, there is no indication that the Houthis' (Ansarallah) weapons stockpiles have been depleted.Since October 7th, the Yemeni military has been targeting Israeli and affiliated regime vessels in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been embroiled in deadly conflicts with the Zionist regime. These operations have continued since November last year, with the Yemeni military underscoring their persistence until a complete cessation of the Gaza conflict.