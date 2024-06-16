Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices

Islam Times - As Muslims worldwide prepare to observe Eid al-Adha and perform sacrifices, the Zionist occupation regime persists in enforcing a blockade on the Gaza Strip, including by restricting the entry of livestock into the region.

This year, Palestinian citizens, like Muslims worldwide preparing annually to purchase sacrificial animals for Eid al-Adha, find themselves in a unique predicament. Their daily lives have been disrupted by severe warfare, leaving them devoid of any joy.As reported, the Gaza Strip faces a shortage of livestock due to the Zionist regime's block on their entry, exacerbated by a lack of fodder which has led to a significant increase in fodder prices. Consequently, many Palestinians are unable to perform sacrifices during this time.An activist involved in livestock farming explained: "The number of sheep and cows in the Gaza Strip is much lower compared to previous years. Typically, our fields are filled with various livestock intended for sacrificial purposes during Eid al-Adha. Moreover, the number of people performing sacrifices this year has decreased by 2 to 3 percent compared to last year."He further clarified: "The primary reasons for this situation include ongoing warfare, blockade measures, and the closure of crossings. For the past eight months, no livestock or fodder has entered Gaza. The current livestock numbers reflect those we've managed to protect against attacks from the occupying regime."A resident of Gaza expressed, "We won't be able to sacrifice this year... It's hard for us to perform the rituals... The war has prevented livestock from entering Gaza, causing prices to skyrocket. They've increased about 5 to 6 times compared to last year... Consequently, residents face difficulties in carrying out sacrifices."He continued, "Despite the crossings being closed and the Zionist regime blocking livestock from entering Gaza, farmers have endeavored to safeguard the remaining animals during this conflict to ensure they can observe Eid al-Adha rituals."