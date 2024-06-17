UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror

Islam Times - The United Nations Children's Fund [UNICEF] has said that children in the besieged Gaza Strip live in "constant terror due to ‘Israeli’ bombardment."

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said the situation for children and families in Gaza is getting "worse and worse" by the day."The situation in Gaza is worsening for children day by day, with the intense heat and families crammed into tents on the sand," Elder said.He emphasized that "with ongoing restrictions on aid entry, more than 250 days into the war on Gaza, Gazans are facing extreme difficulties in obtaining food for their children."Elder also stated that almost 3,000 malnourished children are at risk of dying before their families' eyes in Gaza."There are 3,000 children we were providing with emergency food aid, and now we do not know their whereabouts," he added.Separately, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA] says more than 50,000 children in the Gaza Strip require immediate medical treatment for acute malnutrition.The agency said in a recent statement that “with continued restrictions to humanitarian access, people in Gaza continue to face desperate levels of hunger.”More grave violations against children were committed in Gaza and the occupied West Bank than anywhere else in the world last year, according to a UN report.“UNRWA teams work tirelessly to reach families with aid but the situation is catastrophic,” the agency said.The apartheid “Israeli” entity’s savage military assault in the Gaza Strip is taking a catastrophic toll on children.More than 14,000 children have been martyred during months-long “Israeli” aggression, according to the latest estimate by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. There are no safe spaces for Palestinians.The aggression has claimed the lives of more than 37,300 people.UNRWA says at least 17,000 children in Gaza are unaccompanied or separated from their family as the apartheid “Israeli” entity continues its brutal war against the besieged enclave.All of Gaza’s children have been exposed to the traumatic experiences of war, the consequences of which will last a lifetime. Their homes have been destroyed; their families torn apart.Around 1.7 million people in the Gaza Strip are estimated to have been internally displaced – half of them children. They do not have enough access to water, food, fuel and medicine.Even during Eid al-Adha, Palestinians in Gaza are having little relief from the US-“Israeli” genocide.The apartheid “Israeli” entity is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah city of southern Gaza, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.More than eight months into the “Israeli” onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.The Hamas chief on Sunday once again condemned the “Israeli” onslaught on the Gaza Strip, saying the Palestinians and the resistance will remain steadfast and defend the Palestinian territory and sanctities.In a speech to mark Eid al-Adha, Ismail Haniyeh said the apartheid “Israeli” entity has achieved none of its objectives despite the months-long genocide in Gaza.Haniyeh also called on the international community to act to force the entity to open all Gaza border crossings and return the control of the Rafah crossing into Egypt to Palestinians.