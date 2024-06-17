0
Monday 17 June 2024 - 12:29

Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop

Story Code : 1142225
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
The occasion commemorates Prophet Abraham [PBUH]’s historic submission to divine order to sacrifice his son, Ismail – an exemplary act of faith, which was rewarded by God by providing Abraham with a ram to sacrifice instead.

The Eid falls on the 10th day of the month of Dhu al-Hijjah on the lunar calendar every year, was celebrated in several nations, including Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey on Sunday.

Muslims throughout other countries such as Iran, Malaysia, Iraq, India and Oman, however, celebrated the holiday on Monday.

The world’s Muslim faithful mark the occasion by slaughtering livestock, and sharing the meat among family members and friends as well as among the poor.

Various Iranian officials sent out congratulatory messages to Muslims throughout the Islamic Republic and other countries, felicitating them on the arrival of the occasion and hailing it as a valuable opportunity to be used towards enhancing solidarity and unity among the people of the faith.

Among the officials were Iran’s Interim Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, who said in his message that this year’s Eid had coincided with immense suffering being imposed on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war.

He called on all the world’s Muslims and freedom-seeking people to confront the Israeli regime’s atrocities by imposing an all-out boycott on Tel Aviv and condemning its crimes.

Bagheri Kani described Eid al-Adha as a great opportunity to foster solidarity among Muslim countries, and also to remind them of their responsibilities for achievement of common goals, promotion of justice and establishment of global peace.

“All Muslim countries and freedom-loving nations of the world are, therefore, expected to strongly stand with Palestinians, and promptly end the ongoing massacre and genocide through imposition of a comprehensive boycott, and condemnation of the crimes of the racist entity,” he noted.
