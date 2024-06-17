0
Monday 17 June 2024 - 12:56

Afghans Can Count on Iran, Diplomat Says

Story Code : 1142229
In a telephone conversation with Taliban's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Iran Ali Baqeri said Tehran is resolved to assist Afghanistan in dealing with the challenges and contribute to its development.

Iran is ready for cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields and for continued assistance for the Afghan people, Baqeri noted.

He also pointed to the dire situation in Gaza and the Israeli regime’s onslaught on Palestinians, calling for concerted action by the Islamic countries, specifically within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to pressure the Zionist regime to stop its crimes.

For his part, the Taliban official hailed the amicable relations between Kabul and Tehran.

Muttaqi also expressed hope for the promotion of cooperation between Afghanistan and Iran in various fields.
