0
Monday 17 June 2024 - 12:57

Wildfire Burning in Los Angeles County Continues to Spread

Story Code : 1142230
Wildfire Burning in Los Angeles County Continues to Spread
Los Angeles County’s first major wildfire of the year swiftly grew to more 14,000 acres, one day after it forced the evacuation of at least 1,200 campers, off-roaders and hikers from the Hungry Valley recreation area, AP reported.

The blaze, dubbed the Post Fire, was just 2% contained. No injuries were reported. The cause was under investigation.

Firefighters working in sweltering conditions and steep terrain raced to douse spot fires that erupted as unpredictable winds blew embers ahead of the flames, said Kenichi Haskett, a section chief for the LA County Fire Department. The gusts also hampered efforts by aircraft crews to drop water and fire retardant, he said.

“When it’s windy, it just sprays the water everywhere we don’t need it. So that’s a challenge,” Haskett said.

Meanwhile in Northern California, crews were protecting structures from a small wildfire sparked Sunday that prompted evacuation orders and warnings for a sparsely populated area of vineyards and rural estates near Lake Sonoma.

The so-called Point Fire sent up a huge plume of dark smoke as powerful winds from the northwest pushed flames through brush and timber about 80 miles north of San Francisco. It was 15% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Southern California’s Post Fire erupted Saturday afternoon near I-5 in Gorman, about 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Two structures burned within the evacuated recreation area.

Flames were moving toward Pyramid Lake, a popular destination for boaters that was closed as a precaution on Father’s Day. No houses were threatened Sunday, but officials warned some residents of Castaic, home to about 19,000 people, that they should prepare to leave if the fire pushes farther south.

“If you’re in a warning area, be prepared with a ‘go bag,’ with overnight clothes and your cellphone, your medicines, your glasses. Have your car fueled up,” said Haskett. “Be ready to evacuate.”

Low humidity and gusts around 50 mph were expected throughout the day, and winds could pick up speed after sundown, warned the National Weather Service office for Los Angeles.

About 75 miles to the east, the Hesperia Fire forced road closures and prompted evacuation warnings after it broke out Saturday near mountain communities in San Bernardino County. The blaze burned 1,100 acres and was 20% contained Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
18 June 2024
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
18 June 2024
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024