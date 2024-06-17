Three Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza City

Islam Times - Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City have killed three people, including a woman, and injured 13 others, according to the Wafa news agency.

The Israeli air raids targeted a home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, resulting in three fatalities and severely injured 13 people in the Zarqa neighborhood.In addition, Israeli bombing has targeted agricultural lands east of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, as reported by the Wafa news agency.The UN Satellite Center (UNOSAT) analysis revealed that 33.13 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land had been damaged by February 2024, a stark increase from October 2023, when only 5.36 percent of crop fields, arable, and fallow lands were affected.The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reported on June 10 that more than half of the buildings in Gaza have been destroyed by Israel's ongoing bombings, pushing nearly all residents into displacement.Five more children are among the dozens of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on central and southern Gaza over the past 24 hours.Since October 7, at least 37,337 people have been killed and 85,299 injured in Israel’s war on Gaza.Amid the violence and destruction of daily Israeli attacks, Palestinians in Gaza are marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Families have been separated, with some members losing hope of reuniting.