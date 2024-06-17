Israeli Military Conducts Fresh Raids across Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - The Israeli military conducted several raids across the occupied West Bank in the early hours of Monday, according to the Wafa news agency and local media.

The city of Qalqilya saw the arrest of the mother of a man wanted by Israeli authorities.In the Aqbat Jabr camp near Jericho, Israeli forces stormed a house and assaulted its residents.Raids also took place in the town of Silat ad-Dhahr and the villages of al-Fandaqumiya and Faqqua in Jenin governorate, as well as the town of ash-Shuyukh, northeast of Hebron (al-Khalil), and the village of Urif and town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.Earlier, Israel’s war cabinet met to discuss "steps to strengthen settlements" in the occupied West Bank, following increased recognition of Palestinian statehood by other countries, partly due to the Palestinian Authority's advocacy at the United Nations.Majed Bamya, the State of Palestine's deputy permanent observer to the UN, responded on X, saying, "The Israeli government feels entitled to impose sanctions on Palestine and the rest of the world for their legitimate action."He added that the Israeli regime is "openly committing to undertake criminal action in response to lawful and peaceful action taken" by sovereign states recognizing the State of Palestine.States are recognizing Palestine to show their commitment to Palestinians’ right to self-determination and to the rule of international law, Bamya noted.Bamya criticized Tel Aviv, stating it "expresses outrage at the very thought of ever being held accountable for its crimes."The number of Palestinians arrested in the occupied West Bank now exceeds 9,200 people. At least 532 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.These figures exclude the thousands of adults and children detained, tortured, and interrogated by the Israeli army in makeshift prisons across Gaza, outside any legal or civilian oversight.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.