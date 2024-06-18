0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 01:54

At Least Ten Migrants Dead, Dozens Missing in Two Boat Disasters Off Italian Coast

Story Code : 1142277
At Least Ten Migrants Dead, Dozens Missing in Two Boat Disasters Off Italian Coast
Nearly 60 migrants were missing after a separate shipwreck off Calabria, Italian media reported Monday.

Rescuers coming to the aid of migrants on a wooden boat off Lampedusa found 10 bodies below deck, the German aid group ResQship posted on X.

The crew aboard ResQship's vessel, the Nadir, "is currently caring for 51 people on board. The rescue came too late for 10 people," the German charity said.

"A total of 61 people were on the wooden boat, which was full of water. Our crew was able to evacuate 51 people, two of whom were unconscious – they had to be cut free with an axe," it said, France24 reported.

"The 10 dead are in the flooded lower deck of the boat," it added.

The charity said two of those who survived were unconscious and receiving medical attention, adding that they critically needed emergency evacuation.

ResQship gave no details about where or when the rescue operation took place, but according to the marinetraffic.com tracking service, the Nadir WAS off the eastern Tunisian port of Sfax on Monday.

Meanwhile Italy's coastguard said it was searching off Calabria for people overboard after a separate shipwreck, with media reports saying up to 60 migrants were missing, according to the survivors.

The coastguard said that since last night it has been searching for "possible missing persons, following the shipwreck of a sailing boat with migrants on board, presumably departing from Turkey".

Rescue efforts began after "a 'mayday' from a French pleasure boat sailing off the Italian coast", it said.

The French vessel alerted authorities to "the presence of the half-sunken boat" before taking 12 surviving migrants on board.

They were then transferred to an Italian coastguard boat, which took them to the town of Roccella Ionica in southern Italy.

One of the surviving 12 died after disembarking, the coastguard said.

Around 50 migrants were missing following the shipwreck, according to the ANSA news agency, while Radio Radicale put the number at 64.

The UN has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays for Palestine’s Victory in Eid Message
18 June 2024
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
NATO Holds Consultations on Putting Nuclear Weapons on Alert: Chief
18 June 2024
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
Hamas Official: Rafah Ambush Proved Weakening Hamas just Israel’s Illusion
18 June 2024
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
Muslims Worldwide Observe Eid Al-Adha Amidst Gaza War Backdrop
17 June 2024
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
Yemeni Army Strikes Three Vessels in Solidarity with Gaza
17 June 2024
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
When Sacrifice is Children then Hajj is Gaza
By Zeinab Abdallah
17 June 2024
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
UNICEF: Gaza’s Children Endure Continuous Constant “Israeli” Terror
17 June 2024
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
French Court Extends Ban on Israeli Participants in Weapons Trade Show
16 June 2024
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
Israeli Military Targets Ambulances in Attacks on Rafah Neighborhoods
16 June 2024
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
30 Foreign Nationals Involved in Terrorist Ops in SE
16 June 2024
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
Eid al-Adha in Gaza: Cast Under the Weight of Conflict, Persistent Blockade, and Rising Prices
16 June 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Base with Drone
16 June 2024