Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman reacted to US President Joe Biden's message on the occasion of Eid al-Adha regarding the US efforts to end the war in Gaza.Nasser Kanani referred to this message on his X account and called the US the "Empire of Lies".Joe Biden whose country has been one of the weapons suppliers of Israel since the start of the regime's attack on Gaza stated in a message that the three-phase ceasefire proposal Israel has made to Hamas and that the UN Security Council has endorsed is the best way to end the violence in Gaza and ultimately end the war.US President announced on May 31 that Israel made a new proposal to establish a ceasefire and exchange prisoners which was presented to Hamas through Qatar,.He asked the parties not to miss this opportunity and reach an agreement on this proposal.