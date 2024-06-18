EU Extends Sanctions against Russia for Another Year

Islam Times - The Council of the European Union adopted a decision on 17 June to extend the sanctions imposed by the EU in response to the annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by the Russian Federation until 23 June next year.

The EU Council recalled that the current restrictions, which were first introduced in June 2014, include a ban on imports to the EU of products originating in the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as on infrastructure, financial investments, and tourism services from the illegally annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, press service of the EU Council reported, citing European Pravda.In addition, the EU restrictions apply to the export of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications, and energy sectors, as well as for the prospecting, exploration, and production of oil, gas, and mineral resources.Russian officials have not yet reacted to the extension of EU sanctions.After the start of Russia's special military operations in Ukraine, Western countries imposed extensive sanctions against Moscow, affecting businessmen, companies, and economic sectors.Moscow has always emphasized the failure of the sanctions policy and declared that these actions will harm the entire world economy and that Russia will defend its rights and the rights of its companies and citizens.