Israeli Drone Targets Car in Town of Sylaa, S Lebanon

Islam Times - The Zionist army attacked a car near the southern town of Salaa, in the Tyre district in the south of Lebanon.

According to Lebanese sources, the attacks of the Zionist army on southern Lebanon continue.News media reported that the Zionist drone attack on a vehicle near the southern town of Salaa resulted in a person's martyrdom.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.