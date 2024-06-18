0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 03:22

Russian President Putin to Visit North Korea, Vietnam

Russian President Putin to Visit North Korea, Vietnam
Putin's trip, which is scheduled to last for three days, follows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia in September 2023. Putin will spend two days in North Korea before traveling to Vietnam, the Kremlin said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invite to Putin during a visit to Russia's Far East last September. Putin has not visited Pyongyang since July 2000.

"At the invitation of the Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK, Kim Jong Un, Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19," the Kremlin said.

After North Korea, Putin will visit Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin said.

Putin, who was sworn in for a fifth time just over a month ago, is expected to meet Vietnam's new president, To Lam, and other leaders during the two-day visit to Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, officials said.

In his first state visit to Vietnam since 2017 and his fifth in total, Putin is expected to announce agreements in sectors including trade, investment, technology and education, two officials told Reuters, although that was subject to change.
