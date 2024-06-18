0
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now

The protesters thronged the vicinity of Knesset in the occupied city on Monday, calling for new elections.

They then began marching towards Netanyahu's apartment in the city, some shouting, “Down with the tyrant!”

The demonstrators railed against the Netanyahu entity’s refusal to negotiate with the Palestinian resistance towards enabling the release of the “Israeli” captives, who are being held by the resistance.

After reaching Netanyahu's house, some of the “Israeli” protesters broke off and tried to break through barriers set up by the police, who pushed them back.

At one point a bonfire was lit in the street. The police used a water cannon to disperse the demonstration.

According to Hebrew media, three protesters were hospitalized, and nine others placed under arrest.

Referring to the deep frustration among the Zionist community, Yotam Cohen, a captive family member, referred to comments made by Likud MK Eliyahu Revivo, who stated there have been no accomplishments in Gaza and suggested it might be time for new elections.

“We’re seeing that voters and maybe the Knesset are starting to understand that the war won’t bring the ‘hostages’ home,” said Cohen, whose brother, Nimrod Cohen, remains a captive in Gaza.

“Everyone’s just done with this crappy situation. If they don’t do their jobs as Knesset members and as public servants, then we’ll be there to get them out.”
