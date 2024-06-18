0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 11:58

New US, British Aggression on Yemen

Story Code : 1142368
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
According to Yemeni sources, the US-British forces aggression carried out six airstrikes on the Hodeidah Airport, south of the coastal city on the Red Sea, in addition to four airstrikes on Kamran Island in the Red Sea, west of Yemen.

The United States and Britain have frequently launched aggression against several Yemeni provinces, concurrently with ongoing operations by the Yemeni Armed Forces against “Israeli”-bound ships in support of Gaza amid the continuous “Israeli” genocidal war on the Palestinian people there.

In early June, the leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed AbdulMalik Al-Houthi, underlined that the joint American-British aggression "will never affect" Yemen's "principles and faithful stance" of supporting Gaza.

“The Americans and the British are working to protect Zionist interests at sea and striving to secure [their interests] so they can continue their genocide without disturbance,” he said.
