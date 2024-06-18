“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack

Islam Times - “Israel’s” Kan broadcaster reported on Monday the “Israeli” army warned in mid-September that Hamas was planning to invade the entity and capture more than 200 captives.

Three weeks before Hamas fighters launched Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7, the “Israeli” army’s intelligence directorate compiled a report stating that the Palestinian fighters were training for a large-scale invasion of the entity, Kan has claimed, citing anonymous security sources.The document allegedly warned that dozens of Hamas commandos would take part in the raid, which would be aimed at bringing between 200 and 250 hostages back to Gaza.Several thousand Hamas fighters carried out the actual October 7 operation, killing around 1,200 settlers and taking roughly 250 captives back to Gaza.According to Kan’s sources, Hamas members had been spotted practicing attacks on mock “Israeli” army outposts, rehearsing how to capture “Isaelia”, and training how to handle the captives once they were detained in Gaza.The document reportedly made its way to senior officials in the army’s Gaza Division, but was “completely ignored,” Kan stated.