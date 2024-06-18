“Israeli” Military Specialist: Hezbollah Scoring Strategic Achievement’s, US Weapons Intended for Lebanon

Islam Times - The research specialist at the so-called “Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security,” the “Eytan Center” and the "Israel Defense and Security Forum” Dr. Omer Dostri admitted that Hezbollah is achieving strategic achievements against ‘Israel’.

In an interview with “Maariv”, Dostri listed some aspects of Hezbollah’s achievements: “It’s striking military bases and infrastructures, striking soldiers, and forcing the evacuation of ‘Israelis’ from entire parts of the North of the ‘country’. All this while maintaining a threatening balance of deterrence against ‘Israel’.”The military specialist further cautioned that “An all-out war with Hezbollah could lead to severe damage on the home front. Hezbollah has at its disposal over 150,000 missiles and rockets, thousands of long-range missiles, hundreds of precision missiles, a large arsenal of anti-tank missiles, fleets of UAVs and drones, good cyber capabilities, and more.”“This scenario involves the launching of thousands of missiles per day across all parts of the ‘country,’ with a reasonable possibility of hitting critical infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies,” he added.“Hezbollah is currently the most serious threat to ‘Israel’, bar Iran. If ‘Israel’ does not manage to address this threat immediately, it will receive an 'October 7' in the North in a few years, after Hezbollah consolidates and re-establishes itself on the northern border,” Dostri cautioned.However, he stated that “it should be noted that since October 7, ‘Israel’ continues to receive supplies of American weapons, most of which are intended for use in Lebanon and not in Gaza."