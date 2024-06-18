0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 12:04

“Israeli” Military Specialist: Hezbollah Scoring Strategic Achievement’s, US Weapons Intended for Lebanon

Story Code : 1142370
“Israeli” Military Specialist: Hezbollah Scoring Strategic Achievement’s, US Weapons Intended for Lebanon
In an interview with “Maariv”, Dostri listed some aspects of Hezbollah’s achievements: “It’s striking military bases and infrastructures, striking soldiers, and forcing the evacuation of ‘Israelis’ from entire parts of the North of the ‘country’. All this while maintaining a threatening balance of deterrence against ‘Israel’.”

The military specialist further cautioned that “An all-out war with Hezbollah could lead to severe damage on the home front. Hezbollah has at its disposal over 150,000 missiles and rockets, thousands of long-range missiles, hundreds of precision missiles, a large arsenal of anti-tank missiles, fleets of UAVs and drones, good cyber capabilities, and more.”

“This scenario involves the launching of thousands of missiles per day across all parts of the ‘country,’ with a reasonable possibility of hitting critical infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies,” he added.

“Hezbollah is currently the most serious threat to ‘Israel’, bar Iran. If ‘Israel’ does not manage to address this threat immediately, it will receive an 'October 7' in the North in a few years, after Hezbollah consolidates and re-establishes itself on the northern border,” Dostri cautioned.

However, he stated that “it should be noted that since October 7, ‘Israel’ continues to receive supplies of American weapons, most of which are intended for use in Lebanon and not in Gaza."
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
19 June 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
19 June 2024
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
19 June 2024
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
19 June 2024
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
19 June 2024
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
19 June 2024
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
19 June 2024
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
18 June 2024
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
18 June 2024
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
18 June 2024
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
18 June 2024
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
18 June 2024