Entire Palestinian Families Perished by “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza

Islam Times - “Israel’s” air and ground offensive in Gaza has martyred hundreds of Palestinian family members from the same bloodline, an unprecedented toll on the small community mostly made up of refugees and their descendants.

An investigation by the Associated Press revealed that at least 60 Palestinian families experienced the loss of at least 25 members, spanning four generations from the same bloodline, during the bombings that took place between October and December.This period marked the deadliest and most devastating phase of the conflict.In just a matter of weeks, nearly a quarter of those families lost more than 50 members, with the difficulty of documenting and sharing information due to internet and telephone services being collapsed and some families left with almost no one to record the devastating toll.The AP review analyzed casualty data from Gaza's health ministry until March, online death notices, family and neighborhood social media pages, witness testimonies, and information from Airwars, a conflict monitor based in London.Among the hardest hit are the Mughrabi family which lost more than 70 members in a single attack. The Abu Najas family mourns over 50 martyred, including at least 2 pregnant women, while the Doghmush clan lost at least 44 in a strike on a mosque and the total soared over 100 weeks later. By spring, over 80 members of the Abu al-Qumssan family had been martyred.In one attack in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, “Israeli” bombs erased an entire block of buildings. Nearly 40 members of the Abu al-Qumssan family were martyred, while the exact number of casualties is still uncertain as numerous individuals are trapped beneath the rubble.Ramy Abdu, chairman for the Geneva-based EuroMed Human Rights Monitor, which monitors the Gaza war, expressed concern over the overwhelming challenge of keeping up with the continuously rising death toll.