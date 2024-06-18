0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 12:04

Entire Palestinian Families Perished by “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza

Story Code : 1142372
Entire Palestinian Families Perished by “Israel’s” Genocide in Gaza
An investigation by the Associated Press revealed that at least 60 Palestinian families experienced the loss of at least 25 members, spanning four generations from the same bloodline, during the bombings that took place between October and December.

This period marked the deadliest and most devastating phase of the conflict.

In just a matter of weeks, nearly a quarter of those families lost more than 50 members, with the difficulty of documenting and sharing information due to internet and telephone services being collapsed and some families left with almost no one to record the devastating toll.

The AP review analyzed casualty data from Gaza's health ministry until March, online death notices, family and neighborhood social media pages, witness testimonies, and information from Airwars, a conflict monitor based in London.

Among the hardest hit are the Mughrabi family which lost more than 70 members in a single attack. The Abu Najas family mourns over 50 martyred, including at least 2 pregnant women, while the Doghmush clan lost at least 44 in a strike on a mosque and the total soared over 100 weeks later. By spring, over 80 members of the Abu al-Qumssan family had been martyred.

In one attack in the crowded Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, “Israeli” bombs erased an entire block of buildings. Nearly 40 members of the Abu al-Qumssan family were martyred, while the exact number of casualties is still uncertain as numerous individuals are trapped beneath the rubble.

Ramy Abdu, chairman for the Geneva-based EuroMed Human Rights Monitor, which monitors the Gaza war, expressed concern over the overwhelming challenge of keeping up with the continuously rising death toll.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
19 June 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
19 June 2024
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
19 June 2024
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
19 June 2024
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
19 June 2024
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
19 June 2024
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
19 June 2024
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
18 June 2024
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
18 June 2024
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
18 June 2024
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
18 June 2024
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
18 June 2024