0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 12:05

Russia Stages Military Drills in The Far East

Story Code : 1142373
Russia Stages Military Drills in The Far East
According to a statement, the Pacific Fleet’s Primorsky Flotilla will conduct maneuvers with the joint command of troops and forces in the northeast of Russia. Marine corps units and combat crews tasked with manning the Bal and Bastion coastal missile systems will also take part. 

Russian sailors will train in repelling attacks by UAVs and unmanned boats, as well as conducting combat training exercises, anti-submarine operations, and launching joint missile strikes against naval groups of a mock enemy, the ministry said. 

Around 40 warships, boats, and support vessels and about 20 naval aircraft and helicopters will participate in the drills, which will take place between June 18 and 28, the Defense Ministry revealed.  

The exercises will be conducted in the Pacific Ocean, the Sea of Japan, and the Sea of Okhotsk under the leadership of the commander of the Pacific Fleet, Admiral Viktor Liina. 

Last week, a four-vessel task force from the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet sailed into Havana, Cuba, on a long-range expedition intended to “show the flag” and “ensure a naval presence in operationally important areas,” according to the Defense Ministry.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
19 June 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
19 June 2024
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
19 June 2024
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
19 June 2024
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
19 June 2024
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
19 June 2024
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
19 June 2024
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
18 June 2024
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
18 June 2024
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
18 June 2024
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
18 June 2024
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
18 June 2024