Iran Overcomes Sanctions, Exports Medicinal Products to 50 Countries

Islam Times - The Iran Food and Drug Administration [IFDA] confirmed that the country exports raw materials and pharmaceutical products to approximately 50 countries around the world.

“Iranian raw materials and pharmaceutical products are exported by nearly 100 companies to about 50 destinations,” Asef Mahdavi, secretary of the IFDA’s export policymaking council, announced on Sunday.He further added that “Iranian companies have the capacity of producing medicines several times more than meeting domestic needs.”The medicines developed in Iran are competitive with the European ones in terms of their price and with the Indian ones in terms of their quality.Mahdavi also noted that the export of medical equipment grew by 300 percent in the first four months of this year.Earlier, IFDA Head Heidar Mohammadi said that Iran’s pharmaceutical market is worth 106 trillion toman [over $2 billion], adding that 99 percent of drugs used in the country are produced domestically.Over the past years, Iran has made great strides in the medical sector despite illegal Western sanctions.It has become self-reliant in producing medicines and health equipment and increased sales to many countries.