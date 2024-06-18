0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 12:08

Iran: Presidential Candidates Hold First TV Debate

There are officially six candidates in the race for the highest executive post in Iran.

The candidates were allotted equal minutes of speaking time each. They outlined their plans for dealing with the country’s major economic problems once in office.

The candidates have been singled out by the Constitutional Council from 80 applicants seeking the presidency.

The six candidates are Saeed Jalili, Alireza Zakani, Amir Hossein Qazizadeh Hashemi, Mostafa Pourmohammadi, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and Masoud Pezeshkian.

The election campaign period began on June 9 and will run until June 26, while the nationwide presidential election will be held on Friday, June 28.

The new administration, the 14th one after the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, will assume power in late June or early July and hold office for four years.
