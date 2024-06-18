0
Tuesday 18 June 2024 - 12:08

Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin

"No matter how hard they tried, all their attempts to contain or isolate Russia have failed. We continue to steadily build up our economic capability, develop our industry, technologies, infrastructure, science, education and culture," the Russian leader said, TASS reported.

Putin will be on a friendly state visit in the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, on June 18-19.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited Putin to pay a return visit during his stay in Russia last September. While the Russian president accepted the invitation at once, the perfect conditions for a visit have just aligned.
