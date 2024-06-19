Hospital Fire Kills 9 in Iran’s Northern City

Islam Times - A fire engulfed a hospital in Iran’s northern city of Rasht on Tuesday, killing at least 9 people and injuring several others.

The fire broke out at the Qaem hospital of Rasht, the capital of Gilan Province, in the early hours of Tuesday.A number of the casualties were the patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.Around 120 patients have been evacuated from the hospital and transferred to other medical centers in the province.The provincial governor said 142 patients were inside the hospital when the fire broke out.According to the local fire department officials, the fire started at the basement of the hospital.