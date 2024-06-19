0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 03:49

US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island

Yemen’s al-Masirah television channel reported on Monday that US and British warplanes conducted at least six airstrikes on Yemen’s Hudaydah International Airport.

They also carried out four air raids on Kamaran Island.

The report did not provide information about possible casualties or damage.

The attacks followed a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces late Sunday, announcing new operations targeting three vessels in nearby waters, including an American destroyer, with missiles and drones.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni army, stated that the operations were in response to Israel’s actions against Palestinians in Gaza and retaliatory measures against US and British aggression in Yemen.

The US and its allies have been conducting air raids in Yemen, violating the country’s sovereignty and international law.

These raids came in reaction to Yemen’s maritime campaign in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemeni forces have targeted ships linked to Israel or headed to and from ports in the occupied territories, as well as American and British vessels, in the southern Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea.

Regional tensions have heightened since Israel launched a US-backed offensive on Gaza on October 7, following a significant operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Israel’s genocidal war has resulted in the deaths of over 37,340 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, and injured more than 85,300 others in Gaza since early October.
