Extreme Weather Leaves 126 Homeless in Ecuador

Islam Times - At least 126 people in Ecuador have been left homeless since mid-June when extreme weather hit the country, especially its central and Amazonian provinces, said the National Risk Management Secretariat.

Fifty-four extreme weather-related disasters have been registered in 10 of the country's 24 provinces, according to the agency's latest report, Xinhua reported."The most recurrent events are landslides (44.44 percent)" and "floods (22.22 percent)," the report said, adding that three bridges have been destroyed and four others damaged, among other infrastructure.In the central province of Tungurahua, one of the hardest-hit areas, eight people have been killed and 18 others are missing after heavy rains triggered a landslide in the resort city of Banos de Agua Santa.