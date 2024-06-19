0
Overnight Israeli Strikes in Central Gaza Leave 17 Palestinians Dead

Overnight Israeli Strikes in Central Gaza Leave 17 Palestinians Dead
Another bloody night has unfolded in central Gaza, with 17 people killed in two separate attacks on homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

These homes were accommodating displaced families who had recently evacuated from Rafah.

The first strike killed 10 people, including women and children. Five of them were from the same family.

The number of injuries is reported to be double that of the fatalities, with many still trapped under the rubble.

An hour later, a second attack targeted another home belonging to the al-Madhoun family in Nuseirat, killing five more people and injuring several others. The victims included parents, their children, and grandparents.

This marks yet another relentless assault on the Nuseirat camp.

Additionally, two more people were killed on the coastal road in Gaza’s central-western area.

Around 35 people wounded in these attacks are in hospitals with critical injuries.

Earlier this month, at least 274 displaced Palestinians were killed in Nuseirat after an Israeli military operation aimed at extracting four Israeli captives.

Since October 7, at least 37,372 people have been killed and 85,452 injured in Israel's ongoing war on Gaza.
