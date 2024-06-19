Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War

Islam Times - Heavy bombardments from Israeli tanks and planes have been reported in several areas of Rafah, where over a million people had taken refuge since Israel began its deadly offensive on the southern city in May.

"Rafah is being bombed without any intervention from the world. The occupation (Israel) is acting freely here," a Rafah resident and father of six told Reuters via a chat app.Israeli tanks were operating in Tal as-Sultan, al-Izba, and Zurub areas in western Rafah, as well as Shaboura in the city center. They also occupied the eastern neighborhoods, outskirts, and the border with Egypt, including the vital Rafah border crossing."There are Israeli forces in most areas. There is heavy resistance too, and they are making them pay dearly, but the occupation is not ethical, and they are destroying the city and the refugee camp," the resident added."Every more hour of delay, Israel kills more people. We want a ceasefire now," said Khalil, a 45-year-old teacher from Gaza.On Monday, at least nine Palestinian civilians were killed when Israeli warplanes targeted merchants and security personnel accompanying humanitarian aid trucks in eastern Rafah during the second day of Eid al-Adha.A medical source at the Gaza European Hospital confirmed nine fatalities were brought to the hospital in Khan Younis, along with several critically injured individuals.Israel’s latest attacks in Gaza have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, including women, children, and the elderly in several homes in Nuseirat camp.Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza, which began on Oct. 7, 2023.Local health authorities report that more than 37,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, with over 85,000 injured since the conflict began.Eight months into the Israeli war, vast areas of Gaza lie in ruins under a blockade that restricts food, clean water, and medicine.Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians sought refuge before the May 6 invasion.