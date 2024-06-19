Ukraine Must Win the War to Join NATO: White House

Islam Times - The administration of the US president has announced that Ukraine must win the war against Russia in order to enter NATO.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council Coordinator For Strategic Communications, announced this in a press briefing.Kirby recalled US President Joe Biden's words that NATO is the future of Ukraine, but the latter must do a lot to join this alliance, which all its member states must do.NATO and the US have said that Ukraine must first win this war in order to enter NATO, and the US is doing everything possible for it to win, Kirby noted.The White House official added that in any case, after the end of this war, Ukraine will have a long border with Russia and a "security threat to the Ukrainian people."That is why President Biden signed a bilateral agreement on security during the G7 meeting, so that the military defense complex of Ukraine can have everything necessary for self-defense in the long run—and that includes the US assistance, Kirby noted.He added that Washington will work with Kyiv at every step to achieve Ukraine's membership in NATO.