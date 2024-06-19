0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 04:06

US ‘Concerned’ about Deepening North Korea-Russia Relations

Story Code : 1142493
US ‘Concerned’ about Deepening North Korea-Russia Relations
US National Security Council spox John Kirby said the United States is concerned about the impact that more rapprochement between the two countries "will have on the Ukrainian people,” citing fears that North Korean ballistic missiles will be used by Russian forces.

On the eve of Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang, the White House said: "We are not concerned about this trip. But what worries us is the deepening of relations between the two countries." 

Kirby also expressed fears that there may be "some interaction that may affect security on the Korean Peninsula."
