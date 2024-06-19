0
Wednesday 19 June 2024 - 04:38

Ghalibaf: "I Will Definitely Pursue Lifting of Sanctions"

Story Code : 1142499
Ghalibaf: "I Will Definitely Pursue Lifting of Sanctions"
Outlining his plans agriculture field, Ghalibaf said, "One of our important sectors is agriculture and we directly have 4 million jobs in this sector. In the field of food security and especially basic goods, the discussion of agriculture is very important."

The issue of foreign policy is very important and one of the priority issues of the 14th government, Ghalibaf said.

He also touched upon the issue of sanctions imposed on Iran after US's withdrawl from JCPOA, stressing that the issue of neutralizing and removal of sanctions must be followed at the same time.

"I will definitely pursue the lifting of sanctions," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
Putin in N Korea: Russia Battles US Imperialism, Set to Sign Partnership Deal with Pyongyang
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
US Senate Passes Bill to Support Advanced Nuclear Energy Deployment
19 June 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
Israeli Airstrikes Hit Humanitarian Zone in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi, Killing Seven
19 June 2024
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
Sweden Opens Doors to US Troops, Possibly Nukes
19 June 2024
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
Tsunami of Resistance Drowns Israel’s War Cabinet
19 June 2024
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
US Congress Key Democrats Approve Major Arms Sale to Israel
19 June 2024
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
Intense Israeli Bombardments Hit Rafah amid Ongoing Genocidal War
19 June 2024
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
US, UK Conduct Airstrikes on Key Yemen Airport, Island
19 June 2024
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
New US, British Aggression on Yemen
18 June 2024
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
Thousands of “Israelis” Protest Bibi’s Leadership: Down with The Tyrant, Elections Now
18 June 2024
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
“Israeli” Reports: Army Knew, Ignored that Hamas was To Attack
18 June 2024
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
Western Attempts to Contain Russia Failing: Putin
18 June 2024
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
‘Like Ducks in A Shooting Range’: Top Officer Says Israeli Troops Unprepared for War
18 June 2024