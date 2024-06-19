US Will Soon Announce $18bn Arms Transfer to Israeli Regime

Islam Times - The US administration will soon announce a $18bn arms transfer to the Israeli regime, including F-15 fighter jets, according to a report.

The Washington Post said in a report that the Biden administration plans to send a shipment of 1,800 bombs weighing 2000-pound (907 kg) and 1,700 bombs of 500-pound (about 227 kg) to Israel.The report said that the supply of these weapons had previously been stopped due to the US’s concern about Israel’s large-scale operation in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.Citing three US officials familiar with the matter, The Washington Post added that two key Democratic holdouts in the House and Senate signed off on a major arms sale to Israel, including 50 F-15 fighter jets worth more than $18 billion, after facing intense pressure from the Biden administration and pro-Israel advocates to allow the transaction to move forward.